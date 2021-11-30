Analysts Anticipate Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.49 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will report sales of $4.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.59 billion and the lowest is $4.43 billion. Colgate-Palmolive posted sales of $4.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year sales of $17.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.45 billion to $17.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $18.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.89 billion to $18.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CL. Bank of America began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Shares of CL traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.01. 337,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180,065. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The company has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,386 shares of company stock worth $11,298,048. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

