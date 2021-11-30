Analysts Anticipate Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Aclaris Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.56). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,187.63% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACRS shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $6,146,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 334,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 75,523 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1,244.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 533,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after purchasing an additional 493,962 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,853,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,712,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.43. 521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,131. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.94.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

