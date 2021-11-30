Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.23

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.23 and last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 232230 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $608.02 million, a PE ratio of -19.92 and a beta of -0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.40.
About Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT)
Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.
Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees
Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.