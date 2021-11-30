Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.23

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.23 and last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 232230 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $608.02 million, a PE ratio of -19.92 and a beta of -0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 41.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 37.0% in the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

