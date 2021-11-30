Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Lessened by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 82.3% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $203.10. 13,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,723. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.47 and a twelve month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

