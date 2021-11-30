AMERISAFE, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:AMSF)

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

AMERISAFE has decreased its dividend payment by 74.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. AMERISAFE has a payout ratio of 38.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AMERISAFE to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $53.55 on Tuesday. AMERISAFE has a 52-week low of $53.44 and a 52-week high of $67.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.68.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.42 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMERISAFE stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,972 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.19% of AMERISAFE worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

