American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Director Vance W. Tang Purchases 6,000 Shares

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Director Vance W. Tang acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $390,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vance W. Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Vance W. Tang purchased 6,000 shares of American Woodmark stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.06 per share, with a total value of $396,360.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,816. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 2.16. American Woodmark Co. has a 12-month low of $62.67 and a 12-month high of $108.81.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMWD. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the second quarter worth $65,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 18.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

