American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $13,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AWK stock opened at $173.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.47. The company has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.27. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $189.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.38%.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.57.

In other news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total value of $504,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

