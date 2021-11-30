American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN reduced its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in American Tower were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 34.2% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.71.

Shares of AMT opened at $266.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $272.81 and a 200-day moving average of $275.13. The company has a market cap of $121.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 95.27%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

