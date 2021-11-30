American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.310-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $150 million-$155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.02 million.American Public Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.770-$0.850 EPS.

APEI traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,187. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $19.33 and a 12 month high of $39.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.89. The stock has a market cap of $347.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Public Education from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the third quarter valued at about $665,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in American Public Education by 108.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in American Public Education by 9.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

