American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lowered its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises 1.2% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth $1,105,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.6% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

FTCS opened at $80.51 on Tuesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $65.07 and a 1 year high of $82.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.