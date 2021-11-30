American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 60 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 15,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acas LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $399.09 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $294.78 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.414 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

