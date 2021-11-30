American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 1,135 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP cut its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,758,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,795,000 after buying an additional 27,378 shares during the last quarter.

TAN opened at $91.15 on Tuesday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $67.69 and a 12-month high of $125.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.31.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

