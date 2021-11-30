American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 23.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after buying an additional 13,983 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 64,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after buying an additional 11,713 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $140.39 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.36 and a fifty-two week high of $145.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.78.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

