American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Acquires Shares of 3,977 SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth about $130,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of KBE opened at $54.43 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $58.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.07.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.