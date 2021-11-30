American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Acquires 4,450 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.2% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP owned about 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 82,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 236,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 195,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 17,783 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCM stock opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $21.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.