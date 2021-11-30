American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Price Target Raised to C$4.50 at BMO Capital Markets

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

AHOTF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial began coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Monday. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. TD Securities began coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares began coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.95.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHOTF opened at $3.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $3.99.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. It operates through the Premium Branded Hotels and the Economy Lodging Hotels segments. The Premium Branded Hotels segment provides premium branded, select-service hotel properties that have franchise agreements with international hotel brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and IHG.

