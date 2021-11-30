American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Short Interest Update

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 49.5% from the October 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, National Bankshares began coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.95.

AHOTF stock opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. It operates through the Premium Branded Hotels and the Economy Lodging Hotels segments. The Premium Branded Hotels segment provides premium branded, select-service hotel properties that have franchise agreements with international hotel brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and IHG.

