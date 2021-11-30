Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Birinyi Associates Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 13.5% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $32,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,498 shares of company stock worth $293,480,991 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,561.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,416.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,413.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,156.80.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

