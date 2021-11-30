Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €237.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €237.00 ($269.32) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €246.00 ($279.55) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($255.68) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Nord/LB set a €200.00 ($227.27) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($284.09) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €230.00 ($261.36) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €232.00 ($263.64).

Shares of FRA:ALV opened at €192.08 ($218.27) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €198.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is €204.87. Allianz has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($190.11) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($235.00).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

