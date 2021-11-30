AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 4.6% over the last three years.

Shares of AFB opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.94. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.89 and a 1 year high of $15.58.

In related news, Director Marshall C. Turner bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $723,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the period.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The firm focuses on municipal bonds, and municipal securities. The company was founded on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

