Alliance Fan Token Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week (ALL)

Alliance Fan Token (CURRENCY:ALL) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Alliance Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $880,330.01 and $20,282.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alliance Fan Token has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Alliance Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00001535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alliance Fan Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00066911 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00071891 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00094626 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,627.78 or 0.08080803 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,356.79 or 1.00153686 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00021886 BTC.

Alliance Fan Token Profile

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

Buying and Selling Alliance Fan Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alliance Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alliance Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alliance Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alliance Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alliance Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.