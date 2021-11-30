Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $155.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ALLE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.63.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $128.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $106.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.81.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The business had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Allegion’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegion will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

In other news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total value of $263,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $390,751.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,008 shares of company stock worth $1,883,020 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,020 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $89,094,000 after buying an additional 22,490 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in Allegion by 81.1% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 12,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Allegion during the third quarter valued at $317,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Allegion by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,359 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Allegion by 29.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

