Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Now Covered by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allbirds currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.91.
Shares of NASDAQ BIRD opened at $18.82 on Monday. Allbirds has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $32.44.
About Allbirds
Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
