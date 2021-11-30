Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Now Covered by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allbirds currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.91.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIRD opened at $18.82 on Monday. Allbirds has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $32.44.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $452,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

About Allbirds

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.