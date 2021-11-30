Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Brokerages expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Albany International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.68. Albany International reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Albany International will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.76 million. Albany International had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albany International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $440,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $1,029,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Albany International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,352,000 after acquiring an additional 25,367 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albany International by 13.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $177,831,000 after acquiring an additional 231,236 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,111 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIN stock opened at $82.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.38. Albany International has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $93.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

