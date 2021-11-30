Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.78

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.78 and traded as high as C$19.15. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) shares last traded at C$18.73, with a volume of 95,268 shares.

AD.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC upped their price target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.71.

Get Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.58. The stock has a market cap of C$844.44 million and a P/E ratio of 6.29.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.