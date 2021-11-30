Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $899.42 Million

Brokerages predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) will announce $899.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $907.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $894.51 million. Akamai Technologies posted sales of $846.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.73.

Akamai Technologies stock traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,444,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,109. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.56 and a 200 day moving average of $112.63.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $678,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,378 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 49.2% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 2,691 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth $442,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,087 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

