Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $532.71 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) will post $532.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Lease’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $546.88 million and the lowest is $518.54 million. Air Lease posted sales of $489.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Air Lease.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $710,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy purchased 2,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,269,423 shares in the company, valued at $50,497,646.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Air Lease during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 72.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Air Lease during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 85.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 3,783.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.41. 667,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,600. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.74. Air Lease has a 12 month low of $36.40 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.63%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Lease (AL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.