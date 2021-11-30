AI Doctor Achieves Market Cap of $483,460.32 (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One AI Doctor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AI Doctor has a market cap of $483,460.32 and $13,095.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AI Doctor has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AI Doctor Coin Profile

AI Doctor (CRYPTO:AIDOC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Doctor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

