Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Short Interest Up 123.2% in November

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 123.2% from the October 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Agricultural Bank of China from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Agricultural Bank of China stock opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. Agricultural Bank of China has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Agricultural Bank of China had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $26.59 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Agricultural Bank of China will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

