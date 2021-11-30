Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target Lowered to C$80.00 at National Bank Financial

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its target price cut by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AEM. National Bankshares lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.19.

NYSE AEM traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.74. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $49.20 and a twelve month high of $76.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.88.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $974.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,177,606 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $736,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933,523 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,836,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,858,742 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $293,529,000 after purchasing an additional 972,443 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $49,135,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $45,866,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

