AG.L (LON:AG) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of AG.L (LON:AG) in a report issued on Monday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 655 ($8.56) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AG. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on AG.L from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of AG.L in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver production in Mexico and is aggressively pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

