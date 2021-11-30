Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by National Bank Financial

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

AGGZF has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC lowered their price target on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International stock traded up $0.77 on Monday, hitting $26.84. 1,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.14. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $37.86.

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.