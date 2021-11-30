Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) Short Interest Down 77.4% in November

Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 77.4% from the October 31st total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

HPMCF opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. Africa Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.23.

Africa Energy Company Profile

Africa Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. The firm builds a portfolio of exploration and production assets in Namibia and South Africa. The company was founded on April 27, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

