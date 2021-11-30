Aeron (ARNX) Trading 51.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded up 79.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 29th. Aeron has a total market cap of $9,793.71 and $53,179.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aeron has traded up 51.7% against the US dollar. One Aeron coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00043721 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00008384 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.45 or 0.00235890 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00089541 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron (ARNX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

