AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,632 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,666,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,908 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,469,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,883,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,584,000 after purchasing an additional 293,413 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,710,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,706,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,160,000 after purchasing an additional 227,138 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $118.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.77. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $92.93 and a 1-year high of $123.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

