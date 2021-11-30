AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 54.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,318 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $234,000. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% during the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 234,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 93.4% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $54.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $121.28 billion, a PE ratio of -22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -81.67%.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,049,812.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

