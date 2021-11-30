AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $2.60 Million Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13,991.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 382,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,065,000 after acquiring an additional 380,277 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $9,823,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,904,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,272,000 after acquiring an additional 223,283 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,428,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,359,000 after purchasing an additional 150,210 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PFF opened at $38.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.92 and its 200-day moving average is $39.03. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $37.04 and a 52-week high of $39.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

