AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.76 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Linde by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 61,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Linde by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 397,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,770,000 after purchasing an additional 10,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management bought a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,603,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LIN opened at $320.74 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $240.80 and a 1 year high of $340.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $164.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $316.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.89.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.29.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

