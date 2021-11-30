AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) by 1,511.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,122 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 1.32% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 500.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 128,928 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the first quarter worth $153,000. TRH Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the second quarter worth $834,000. Harbor Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 129,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the second quarter worth $212,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RLY opened at $29.03 on Tuesday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 52-week low of $23.67 and a 52-week high of $30.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average of $29.03.

