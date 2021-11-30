AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 86 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after acquiring an additional 708,879 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,121,178,000 after acquiring an additional 144,042 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,528,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,314,477,000 after acquiring an additional 36,958 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,388,855,000 after acquiring an additional 38,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,819,000 after buying an additional 326,300 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total transaction of $760,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total transaction of $139,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,928 shares of company stock valued at $501,867,436 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,178.21.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,922.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,864.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,721.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

