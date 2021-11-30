Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

Separately, SVB Leerink restated a hold rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.91.

Shares of ADVM stock opened at $1.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $183.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.10. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $14.79.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

