Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,627 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,868 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 3.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,944 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $973,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 15.7% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 2.1% in the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 26,870 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $687.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $327.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.86, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $631.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $607.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.80.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

