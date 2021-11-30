ACOM (OTC:ACJJF) Rating Increased to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of ACOM (OTC:ACJJF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
ACOM has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $3.95.
ACOM Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?
Receive News & Ratings for ACOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.