ACOM (OTC:ACJJF) Rating Increased to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of ACOM (OTC:ACJJF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ACOM has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $3.95.

ACOM Company Profile

ACOM Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Loan and Credit Card, Guarantee, Overseas Finance, Loan Servicing Business, and Others. The Loan and Credit Card segment provides loans and general financial services through credit cards.

