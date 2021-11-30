ACoconut Price Down 13.1% Over Last 7 Days (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. Over the last week, ACoconut has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000434 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $673,185.54 and $87,693.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00035578 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 43.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000041 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 101.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

