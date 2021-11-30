Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Short Interest Update

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 783,800 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the October 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 456,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ ACTG opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.92. Acacia Research has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $9.09.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Acacia Research from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.
Acacia Research Company Profile
Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.
Further Reading: What is a short straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.