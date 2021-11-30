Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Short Interest Update

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 783,800 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the October 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 456,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ ACTG opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.92. Acacia Research has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $9.09.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Acacia Research from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACTG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Acacia Research by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Acacia Research by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Acacia Research by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 105,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 159,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

