Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.15 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) will post $50.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.30 million. Absolute Software reported sales of $29.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 68%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full-year sales of $206.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $206.10 million to $206.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $229.20 million, with estimates ranging from $228.60 million to $229.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Absolute Software.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABST. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 3rd quarter worth $9,067,000. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,296,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,772,000 after buying an additional 565,894 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 3,399.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 507,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 492,860 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,259,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 229.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 306,008 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABST stock opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $441.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.15 and a beta of 0.88. Absolute Software has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $21.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.063 dividend. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -199.98%.

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

