Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) & Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Head-To-Head Review

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) and Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.3% of Absci shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of Luna Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Luna Innovations shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Absci and Luna Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Absci -1,332.67% -263.71% -19.65% Luna Innovations -0.26% 5.66% 3.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Absci and Luna Innovations, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Absci 1 3 2 0 2.17 Luna Innovations 0 1 1 0 2.50

Absci currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 135.93%. Luna Innovations has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.45%. Given Absci’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Absci is more favorable than Luna Innovations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Absci and Luna Innovations’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Absci $4.78 million 213.46 -$14.35 million N/A N/A Luna Innovations $82.68 million 3.24 $3.29 million ($0.01) -837.00

Luna Innovations has higher revenue and earnings than Absci.

Summary

Luna Innovations beats Absci on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Absci

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products. The Luna Labs segment performs applied research principally in the areas of sensing and instrumentation, advanced materials and health science. The company was founded by Kent A. Murphy in July 1990 and is headquartered in Roanoke, VA.

