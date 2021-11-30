Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (LON:AJIT) to Issue GBX 6 Dividend

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (LON:AJIT) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

AJIT opened at GBX 745 ($9.73) on Tuesday. Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 665 ($8.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 835 ($10.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.38, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £96.71 million and a P/E ratio of 3.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 773.49.

Get Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust alerts:

About Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.