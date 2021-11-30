Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (LON:AJIT) to Issue GBX 6 Dividend

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (LON:AJIT) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
AJIT opened at GBX 745 ($9.73) on Tuesday. Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 665 ($8.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 835 ($10.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.38, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £96.71 million and a P/E ratio of 3.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 773.49.
