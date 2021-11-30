Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Purchases 37,078 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 37,078 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.38 per share, with a total value of $866,883.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 29th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.90 per share, with a total value of $4,780,000.00.
- On Friday, November 26th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 33,028 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.53 per share, with a total value of $777,148.84.
- On Monday, November 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 171,805 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.66 per share, with a total value of $4,064,906.30.
- On Friday, November 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 22,578 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $550,903.20.
- On Monday, November 15th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 36,644 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.72 per share, with a total value of $905,839.68.
- On Thursday, November 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 250,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.16 per share, with a total value of $6,290,000.00.
- On Monday, November 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 45,642 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $1,254,698.58.
- On Tuesday, November 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 29,101 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.45 per share, with a total value of $798,822.45.
- On Wednesday, October 27th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 11,529 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $314,741.70.
- On Monday, October 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 16,679 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.68 per share, with a total value of $444,995.72.
Shares of NASDAQ CRCT opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. Cricut, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.08.
CRCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays cut Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,622,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cricut by 75.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,055,000 after buying an additional 1,486,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cricut by 17.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,497,000 after buying an additional 193,030 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cricut during the second quarter worth approximately $47,612,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Cricut during the second quarter worth approximately $45,576,000. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
