Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Purchases 37,078 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 37,078 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.38 per share, with a total value of $866,883.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cricut alerts:

On Monday, November 29th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.90 per share, with a total value of $4,780,000.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 33,028 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.53 per share, with a total value of $777,148.84.

On Monday, November 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 171,805 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.66 per share, with a total value of $4,064,906.30.

On Friday, November 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 22,578 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $550,903.20.

On Monday, November 15th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 36,644 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.72 per share, with a total value of $905,839.68.

On Thursday, November 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 250,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.16 per share, with a total value of $6,290,000.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 45,642 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $1,254,698.58.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 29,101 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.45 per share, with a total value of $798,822.45.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 11,529 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $314,741.70.

On Monday, October 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 16,679 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.68 per share, with a total value of $444,995.72.

Shares of NASDAQ CRCT opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. Cricut, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.08.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Cricut had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $260.09 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays cut Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,622,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cricut by 75.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,055,000 after buying an additional 1,486,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cricut by 17.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,497,000 after buying an additional 193,030 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cricut during the second quarter worth approximately $47,612,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Cricut during the second quarter worth approximately $45,576,000. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.