AAX Token Hits One Day Volume of $469,953.00 (AAB)

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. One AAX Token coin can currently be bought for $1.13 or 0.00001968 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AAX Token has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. AAX Token has a total market capitalization of $8.48 million and $469,953.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

AAX Token Profile

AAX Token is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AAX Token is aab.aax.com/en . AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange . The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

Buying and Selling AAX Token

